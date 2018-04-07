Cameron art seniors show off their work

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Graduating Cameron University seniors got a chance to display their art and hard work on Saturday night. It's at an exhibit at the Leslie Powell Gallery.Saturday night was the reception for the artists.

The title of the art show is "Unbound" as these artists are all different and not bound by a certain type of work.

"When I went through this four years ago, this was more important than graduation for me," Matthew Hughes, Executive Director and Curator at the Leslie Powell Gallery. "Going through, showing off your work, showing what you've been working on for four years, and showing the public. Here I am, I am an artist, this is my entry into the art world. It's kinda like a coming out party."

This is a gallery that goes up every year. This show will be up until April 28.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.