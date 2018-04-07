Cameron art seniors show off their work - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Cameron art seniors show off their work

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Graduating Cameron University seniors got a chance to display their art and hard work on Saturday night. It's at an exhibit at the Leslie Powell Gallery.Saturday night was the reception for the artists.

The title of the art show is "Unbound" as these artists are all different and not bound by a certain type of work.

"When I went through this four years ago, this was more important than graduation for me," Matthew Hughes, Executive Director and Curator at the Leslie Powell Gallery. "Going through, showing off your work, showing what you've been working on for four years, and showing the public. Here I am, I am an artist, this is my entry into the art world. It's kinda like a coming out party."

This is a gallery that goes up every year. This show will be up until April 28.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Canada mourns: 15 die when truck, hockey team bus collide

    Canada mourns: 15 die when truck, hockey team bus collide

    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-07 12:27:35 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-04-08 04:42:36 GMT
    Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada. (Source: AP Photos)Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada. (Source: AP Photos)

    Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada.

    Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada.

  • Germany seeks motive after van crashes into crowd, killing 2

    Germany seeks motive after van crashes into crowd, killing 2

    Saturday, April 7 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-07 15:17:48 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 12:41 AM EDT2018-04-08 04:41:30 GMT
    Police in the western German city of Muenster say a car has crashed into a crowd there, killing several people and injuring others. (Source: CNN)Police in the western German city of Muenster say a car has crashed into a crowd there, killing several people and injuring others. (Source: CNN)

    Police in the western German city of Muenster say a car has crashed into a crowd there, killing several people and injuring others.

    Police in the western German city of Muenster say a car has crashed into a crowd there, killing several people and injuring others.

  • Trump, China escalate trade dispute as markets tumble

    Trump, China escalate trade dispute as markets tumble

    Friday, April 6 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-04-06 05:16:48 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-04-08 04:16:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump waves as walks from Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 5, 2018, after returning from a trip to West Virginia.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump waves as walks from Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 5, 2018, after returning from a trip to West Virginia.

    President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

    President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

    •   
Powered by Frankly