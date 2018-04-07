Cameron art seniors show off their work

Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada.
Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada.
Police in the western German city of Muenster say a car has crashed into a crowd there, killing several people and injuring others.
Police in the western German city of Muenster say a car has crashed into a crowd there, killing several people and injuring others.
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.
Firefighters have extinguished a four-alarm fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan. One man died as a result of the blaze.
Firefighters have extinguished a four-alarm fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan. One man died as a result of the blaze.
FBI agents working for special counsel Robert Mueller searched a storage unit containing records for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort last May and used the documents to support criminal charges against...
FBI agents working for special counsel Robert Mueller searched a storage unit containing records for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort last May and used the documents to support criminal charges against him.