Crews battle cotton storage fire near Altus

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - Fire crews were out in Altus in full force on Sunday battling a Cotton storage fire this weekend.

Video from the Altus Fire Department was posted around 11 a.m. on Sunday, showing the fire still glowing into the cotton storage barn The post read: "Busy night and days to come from A-F-D. Cotton storage fire on the southwest side of Altus."

The department says they were called out to the fire at 20284 East County Road 165 around 8:40 on Saturday night. One of the Plains Cotton Cooperative Association's gin cotton warehouses were on fire.

As of Sunday evening, the fire fighters have been battling and monitoring the fire for close to 24 hours.

