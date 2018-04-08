Teachers, parents meet to talk teacher walkout

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A group of teachers in Southwest Oklahoma met with parents to talk about the teacher walkout. They went over frequently asked questions, the background of the walkout and what happened last week. The group knew that so much has happened, and parents with kids in school might have questions and want to know more.

Wendy Deiorio, a teacher a Cache, said they also wanted to let parents know what they can do if they want to help the teachers.

"Really what they can do is talk to their legislators. Call their legislators. Email their legislators. Tell them that we need more funding for public school systems," Deiorio said.

As week two is about to start, the group explained to parents what the Oklahoma Education Association has asked of the legislators for this week.

