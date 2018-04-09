Girl hit by vehicle near Cache High School

The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.

The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.

A coalition of child advocates and consumer groups is asking the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to investigate Google's YouTube service for improperly collecting kids' data and targeting ads to them.

A coalition of child advocates and consumer groups is asking the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to investigate Google's YouTube service for improperly collecting kids' data and targeting ads to them.

The Lawton Police vs Fire charity basketball game has been canceled due to the teacher walkout currently happening across the state. The game was originally scheduled to be played on April 15 at MacArthur High School. A new date has not yet been announced. You can count on us to let you know when the game is going to be played.