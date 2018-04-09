Girl hit by vehicle near Cache High School - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Girl hit by vehicle near Cache High School

By Makenzie Burk, Morning Anchor
CACHE, OK (KSWO) - According to scanner traffic, a 15-year-old girl was hit by a van at 205 W. H Ave. in front of Cache Public Schools just after 7:30 a.m. Monday. No word yet on the extent of any injuries. We have a photographer on the scene, and are working to get more information.

