UPDATE: Cache student flown to OU after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning

A Cache High School senior was hit by a vehicle early Monday morning while crossing a road near the high school.

According to authorities, the student was using the crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle. Emergency personnel were called to the scene and she has now been flown to OU Medical Center for treatment. Officials said the driver failed to yield at the crosswalk.

7News has received multiple messages from friends and family who told us the girl was 19-years-old. We have asked officials to confirm that information for us.

Authorities have not released the extent of her injuries or her identity at this time.

You can count us to keep you updated on this story.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.