UPDATE: Cache student flown to OU after being hit by a vehicle

UPDATE: Cache student flown to OU after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning

By Makenzie Burk, Morning Anchor
CACHE, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

A Cache High School senior was hit by a vehicle early Monday morning while crossing a road near the high school.

According to authorities, the student was using the crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle. Emergency personnel were called to the scene and she has now been flown to OU Medical Center for treatment. Officials said the driver failed to yield at the crosswalk.

7News has received multiple messages from friends and family who told us the girl was 19-years-old. We have asked officials to confirm that information for us.

Authorities have not released the extent of her injuries or her identity at this time.

