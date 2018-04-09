Wildlife Refuge conducting large burn on Monday - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wildlife Refuge conducting large burn on Monday

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
WICHITA MOUNTAINS, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge (WMWR) is conducting a large prescribed burn on Monday and Tuesday.

According to their Facebook page, they will be burning about 5,000 acres across the WMWR. Traffic on nearby highways could be affected by the burn and they are asking that people watch out for personnel on the roadways in the area.

First Alert Meteorologist Matt DiPirro is also out there with crews providing fire weather updates to help them conduct the burns as safely as possible.

Follow Matt on Facebook for more pictures and updates.

