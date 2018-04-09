Affidavit: Demons, mental issues could have played role in Dunca - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Affidavit: Demons, mental issues could have played role in Duncan murder

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Kevin Miller is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Caitlin Harmon. (Source Stephens County Jail) Kevin Miller is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Caitlin Harmon. (Source Stephens County Jail)
DUNCAN, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

The man accused of killing a 19-year-old woman on Saturday morning told police he was seeing faces and hearing voices before the murder, according to court documents. Duncan police interviewed 18-year-old Kevin Miller just hours after he allegedly shot Caitlin Harmon at his home in the 700 block of Drexal Place.

According to records, DPD was called to the home a little after 2:00 a.m. on Saturday after there were reports of a woman who was bleeding from the head. When officers arrived they found Harmon dead on the bed in Miller's bedroom. Miller's dad told police Kevin had come to his apartment area behind the home and told him he had shot Harmon. When the dad went to check on Harmon, that is when he found her. The older Miller then woke up his wife and told her what had happened and that is when she called 911.

Miller's mother told police Kevin suffered from mental issues and she believed he was possessed by the devil. She told police during an interview that they had taken him to Tulsa to have the demon removed.

While interviewing Kevin, he reportedly told police he had been seeing faces and hearing voices since he had woken up on Friday morning. Miller told police that Harmon had found the gun in his bathroom earlier in the evening. He said he had then taken the gun to his dad's apartment and left it there but went back and got it about 15 minutes later. He reportedly said he then walked into the bedroom where Harmon was watching TV before shooting and killing her. Miller reportedly told police that he had killed her because she did not want to be with him and he was jealous of what she had. 

Family members told police that Harmon and Miller had a child together but she was currently living in San Antonio with her husband. They said she had come back to visit her daughter, who was in the custody of Miller's parents, for two weeks. Miller told police that Harmon had been attempting to gain custody of the girl and they had fought about that before her death.

Documents state that during the interview, police asked Miller what they should tell the young girl when she gets older and he allegedly responded, "tell her there were a lot of drugs." Police say he told them he had spent his free time that day watching videos on YouTube and he bought a satanic Bible off of Amazon before performing satanic rituals in his backyard. 

Miller is currently being held at the Stephens County Jail and faces one count of first-degree murder.

