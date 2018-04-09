OSBI: Clinton teacher admits to having sex with student before attending teacher rally, multiple other times

Keri Hoffman is accused of having sex with a student, including before and after traveling to the teacher rally. (Source OSBI)

A teacher at Clinton Public Schools has been arrested after admitting to having sex multiple times with a 15-year-old student.

According to the OSBI, 35-year-old Keri Hoffman and her husband drove to the Clinton Police Department where she admitted to police that she had an inappropriate relationship with a student at her school. Hoffman reportedly told police she had used Facebook Messenger to communicate with the boy and set up times to have sex. The pair allegedly had sex in her car and inside her father's detached garage.

Authorities say she also told police she had picked up a group of students, including the victim, to travel to the State Capitol to attend the teacher walkout rally. She admitted to police that she picked up the boy in question first and dropped him off last, having sex with him both times.

Hoffman was booked into the Custer County Jail and is facing charges of Facilitating Sexual Conduct or Communication with Minor by Use of Technology, which carries up to 10 years in prison or up to a $10,000 fine; two counts of Second Degree Rape, each carries up to 15 years in prison; and with Pattern of Criminal Offenses, which carries up to 2 years or a fine of up to $25,000.

Her bond was reduced to $30,000.

