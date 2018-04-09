Walters girl hit by car on Monday afternoon - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Walters girl hit by car on Monday afternoon

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
WALTERS, Ok (KSWO) -

A 6-year-old girl in Walters is in the hospital after being hit by a car on Monday afternoon.

According to police, the girl was running across a street in the 300 block of Washington in Walters when she was hit by the vehicle. They said due to her injuries she was flown to Children's Medical Center in Oklahoma City but her current status is not known at this time.

Police say they are investigating the incident but did not have any other details at this time.

