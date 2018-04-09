Day 6: Teachers still fighting, want to go back to class

The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.
With schools being closed because of the teacher walkout, bus drivers in Duncan are taking advantage of this time to get ahead and make sure buses are serviced and ready for students when they return.
The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Trump called the raid "a disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."
With school shootings a regular occurrence, educators across the country are learning techniques to help victims survive by stemming blood loss.
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the nation's nuclear arsenal.