Citizen charter committee disbands with no council recommendation

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - "Excited that it's over." That's the reaction of Lawton City Councilman Dwight Tanner after a citizen's charter committee voted to not send a recommendation to council and to disband. Monday night was the committee's fifth and final meeting at City Hall.

The group consisted of citizens appointed by their council representative to discuss possible changes to the city charter, and then to recommend those changes to city council. The committee was called to discuss possible residency requirements for top city officials that Tanner wanted to see on the ballot this November.

Tanner's proposal required city officials listed in an existing city emergency plan be able to respond to an emergency within 30 minutes.

However, his proposal will not be sent to the council. Tanner says the results of this meeting did not surprise him.

"Well it's the same reason that I didn't vote to appoint this citizens committee because your council member who appoints you is going to appoint someone that reflects their points of view," Tanner said. "We actually could have taken a vote on this two months ago and had the same result possibly."

Tanner said he isn't quite finished with his proposal, and he still wants to bring it before the city council one day. He also hopes that citizens will start a petition to get it on the ballot.

