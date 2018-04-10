Masquerade Ball to raise money for a good cause in honor of Altus Airman

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) -The Altus community is coming together to raise awareness on veteran suicide after they lost one of their own last December.

Senior Airman, Timothy Dotson was stationed at Altus Air Force Base for nearly two years and just a few months ago, he committed suicide.

Now, a close friend and someone Dotson used to call his "Oklahoma momma" is hoping the community buys tickets to the Masquerade ball she's hosting next month to dance the night away in his honor.

Pictures and memories are the only thing Kim Hubbard has left of Senior Airman Timothy Dotson.



"Tim had a heart of gold," said Hubbard, friend of Dotson. "He would've done anything for anybody at anytime."



Dotson was from Savannah, Georgia and it wasn't long after he got here that he met Hubbard through mutual friends at the fire department.



"Somebody said he should meet us because we always take these airman in and the minute you met him, the whole world changed," said Hubbard.



She says they were blindsided by the news that he was gone.



"I'm sure that there were signs, but he was such a happy kid so it took all of us by surprise," said Hubbard.



Dressing up in costumes, dancing and having a good time with those he loved is what Dotson did during his free time. That's what inspired Hubbard, who owns a party rental company to host the Masquerade ball.



"It's in his memory," said Hubbard. "Suicide is totally preventable. He was a great kid."



All of the proceeds they raise from the event will be split between the Altus Band, because Dotson had two sisters who loved Band and Battle in Distress, a Veterans Suicide Awareness program.



"22 Veterans commit suicide a day," said Hubbard. "He was one of ours and he touched all of us, so we would like to prevent that in the future, just to keep him in our hearts. We will take his loss and hopefully prevent another."

The Masquerade Ball is on May 12th at the Days Inn hotel. Tickets are $100 for couples or $75 for singles. This is open to anyone who wants to attend. To purchase tickets contact Unforgettable Events at 580-301-6214.

