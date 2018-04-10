Power pole falls on truck after being hit in Lawton - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Power pole falls on truck after being hit in Lawton

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
The driver of was transported to the hospital but her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. (Source KSWO) The driver of was transported to the hospital but her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. (Source KSWO)
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

A woman was transported to the hospital after a crash early Tuesday morning in Lawton.

The wreck happened around 8:30 just north of the intersection at SW 17th and Lee Blvd. 

Lawton police said the driver was traveling north on 17th Street when she departed the roadway for an unknown reason, hitting a curb and then running into an electrical pole. The pole was knocked down and power lines covered the vehicle, hindering medical treatment until the electric company could cut off the power. 

The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment but her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. 

PSO-AEP shut off power while they worked to repair the damaged pole and lines.

