Power pole falls on truck after being hit in Lawton

After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.
President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser is resigning in latest White House departure.
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the nation's nuclear arsenal.
The perfectly healthy man learned an important lesson: Eat this pepper at your own risk. They are deadly hot.
