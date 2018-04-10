Man shot near Lawton apartment complex - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man shot near Lawton apartment complex

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg (Source KSWO) A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg (Source KSWO)
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

A Lawton shooting sent one man to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2:15 near an apartment complex at 47th and Motif Manor in northwest Lawton.

Officials say the victim and another man pulled into the parking lot of one of the apartment complexes and began talking to a man in another vehicle. For an unknown reason, the man in the other vehicle pulled out a gun and fired two shots, hitting the victim once in the leg. The shooter and the driver of the vehicle the victim arrived in both left the scene before police arrived, leaving the victim alone.

Police are still in the early stages of investigating the incident but say no arrests have been made.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition. Police say he is not cooperating in the investigation at this time.

