Teachers continue to rally on Cache Road

Teachers continue to rally on Cache Road

By Caitlin Williams, Anchor
LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) -

Teachers continued to rally in front of McDonald's on Cache Road in Lawton Tuesday. Peggy Bilbrey is a 4th grade teacher at Freedom Elementary in Lawton. She says their group is alternating between McDonald's and the Capitol. They plan to be out there as long as it takes.

"I feel like its been slow, but I feel like we're making a difference," said Bilbrey. "I think we need to continue the good fight. I think it'd be a waste of our efforts if we quit right now. I think we need to hang in there and see it through till the end."

Bilbrey says she is hoping for a definitive answer from lawmakers by Friday. 

  

       
