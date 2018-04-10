Cathy Costello runs for Oklahoma Labor Commissioner

Cathy Costello visited Lawton Tuesday, speaking to the Comanche County GOP. Costello has been a businesswoman for over 40 years and says she knows what the workforce deals with on a day-to-day basis.

After losing her husband, Mark Costello who served as labor commissioner from 2011 to 2015, she found a passion to spread awareness about mental health, speaking at the national level. Now, it's a pillar of her platform for labor commissioner.

"Mental health is a labor issue and its time our state recognizes that," Costello said. "It needs to recognize the social, cultural and emotional impact, but especially, the economic impact."

Costello also says she will focus on the importance of job creation through education and safety in the workplace. The primaries are June 26. Costello is running against Leslie Osborn.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.