Cathy Costello runs for Oklahoma Labor Commissioner

After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.
It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.
The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.
As thousands of educators continue to rally at the state capitol for more funding, several schools in our area are returning to the classroom Wednesday. Geronimo Public Schools is one of them and the district said while it supports the teacher walkout, they need a plan in place to make up the missed days.
