Geronimo prepares plan to makeup school days

GERONIMO, OK (KSWO) -As thousands of educators continue to rally at the state capitol for more funding, several schools in our area are returning to the classroom Wednesday.

Geronimo Public Schools is one of them and the district said while it supports the teacher walkout, they need a plan in place to make up the missed days.

They're going to add an extra 10 minutes to the morning and afternoon schedule. School will now start at 7:50am and will end at 3:10pm. This will allow them to end the school year on May 15th.

Superintendent Bill Pascoe said returning to the classroom on Wednesday is giving 3rd grade students time to prepare for a state mandatory reading test next week.

"We would like to review them and get them settled back into school before they sit down and take tests. It's going to be a little different than in the past, but those tests are important," Pascoe said.

On top of adding extra time to the schedule, Pascoe said they will now be in school on all snow days that were on their calendar. He said the additional 20 minutes daily won't impact students as much.

"Most of our students are bused in even our town students so the 10 minutes in the morning are not going to change a while lot of anything. The 10 minutes in the afternoon will delay those kids that ride the bus home by 10 minutes," Pascoe said.

Pascoe said school will be in session on May 11, 14 and 15 to make up for days that were taken off for the walkout.

"If we went day for day we would have probably went through the 18th and so by adding the minutes we are going to end on the 15th. It was all for a good cause and we believe it turned out well," Pascoe said.

Pascoe said in the past week Geronimo has been standing behind the teachers 100 percent.

"We had a minimum of a carload or so a day and on some days we've had the entire staff there so Geronimo teachers have been involved and I'm glad they have been," Pascoe said.

Pascoe said it's been quiet at the school and he's ready to get back on routine.

"I believe the teachers are and of course it would be nice to see some students running around," Pascoe said.

Pascoe said officials will vote on the the plans Wednesday night in a school board meeting.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.