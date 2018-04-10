LAWTON CITY COUNCIL: Committees formed, steps toward city app approved

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A pair of committees were formed at the Tuesday night Lawton City Council meeting with the aims to discuss additional programs for city of Lawton employees. Councilman Caleb Davis was behind both proposals. One committee made up of Davis and Councilmembers Sean Fortenbaugh and Bob Morford will consider a possible monetary incentive program for employees who come up with cost-saving measures for the city.

Davis will also work with Councilmembers Keith Jackson and Jay Burk in the second committee, which has been charged with expanding the duties of sanitation employees.

Davis said he wants to see those employees document properties with tall grass or trash in the yard on their trash pick up routes, and them submit them to the Neighborhood Services division.

"So the best way to get uniform coverage in my opinion is the sanitation drivers," Davis said. "They cover the city twice a week. Have them turn these things in."

Also, the council allowed the city to craft and send out a request for proposals on software that would allow citizens to submit their complaints or requests, then track them as the city responds. The proposals will go through the IT committee before heading to council.

Councilman Randy Warren said he wants to allow citizens to see exactly what is being done once they send in their request.

"They don't have to wait until it's convenient for everybody else to send an email back up the chain," Warren said. "They can just open that app up and look at it."

Two items did not pass before council.

One was to allow the Lawton Grapevine to have a Q and A meeting with council. The council had Q and A special meetings with the Young Professionals Lawton in the past. Burk said once you let one group have a special meeting, they all can have one. He said they should stop having those types of meetings because council members don't always have the time. Several council members encouraged citizens to reach out to them directly if they have any questions. That vote was tied with Morford, Burk, Jackson and Fortenbaugh voting no and Davis, Dwight Tanner, Onreka Johnson and Warren voting yes. Mayor Fred Fitch breaking the tie with a no vote.

Tanner's item to require a Lawton residence for city board, commissions and committees died at the meeting when he did not receive a second to his motion to approve.

