LAWTON CITY COUNCIL: Committees formed, steps toward city app approved

Two people running for the state's lieutenant governor position made visits to Lawton, meeting with the community and discussing their platforms.
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.
It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.
As the second in line authority to the Russia investigation, Noel Francisco would likely be called upon to fire Robert Mueller if President Trump makes such a decision.
The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.
