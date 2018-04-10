Walkout leaves foreign exchange student uncertain when she'll return home

The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.
It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the nation's nuclear arsenal.
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.
As the second-in-line authority to the Russia investigation, Noel Francisco would likely be called upon to fire Robert Mueller if President Trump makes such a decision.
