Lt. Gov. candidates speak with Lawton residents - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lt. Gov. candidates speak with Lawton residents

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
Connect
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Two people running for the state's lieutenant governor position made visits to Lawton, meeting with the community and discussing their platforms.

Tuesday afternoon, Sen. Anastasia Pittman announced her candidacy in a special meeting at Cameron's McMahon Centennial Complex.

There she laid out her plans for the lieutenant governor's seat, stressing the importance of education in the state's development.

Pittman said a focus on our schools would better Oklahoma as a whole.

"I want to see Oklahoma rise in rank. We don't have to be 49th in the nation in teacher pay, we don't have to be 49th in the nation in education, and that's our pipeline to economic development, she said. You can't have an economic development conversation without a delivery system that works for education."

And chairman of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission Dana Murphy also discussed her candidacy in Lawton Thursday.

She says her time with the OCC, which had her working to find solutions to difficult issues in areas ranging from from electricity to earthquakes, gave her the experience to work with the governor for the state  and that experience is what the state needs.

"The situations that we're dealing with today, a lot of times we've just treated the symptoms of problems instead of the roots of problems, she said, and it's time for someone to dig in and work with others, to work on solving the roots of some of these problems, and really prepare us for a better today and a brighter tomorrow."

The primary election is on June 26, with the general election following in November.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Girl, 8, calls 911 to save herself, brother kidnapped in carjacking

    Girl, 8, calls 911 to save herself, brother kidnapped in carjacking

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 1:35 AM EDT2018-04-11 05:35:37 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 1:35 AM EDT2018-04-11 05:35:37 GMT
    Malaih Cole, 8, bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border. (Source: KFMB/CNN)Malaih Cole, 8, bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border. (Source: KFMB/CNN)

    The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.

    The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.

  • Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:30:15 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 1:26 AM EDT2018-04-11 05:26:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

  • Workers' radiation exposure halts nuke plant demolition

    Workers' radiation exposure halts nuke plant demolition

    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:58 AM EDT2018-04-08 15:58:41 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 1:25 AM EDT2018-04-11 05:25:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). This May 13, 2017, photo shows a portion of the Plutonium Finishing Plant on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. Officials say dozens of workers demolishing the 1940s-era plutonium processing plant ther...(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). This May 13, 2017, photo shows a portion of the Plutonium Finishing Plant on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. Officials say dozens of workers demolishing the 1940s-era plutonium processing plant ther...

    Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...

    Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the nation's nuclear arsenal.

    •   
Powered by Frankly