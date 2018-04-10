Lt. Gov. candidates speak with Lawton residents

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Two people running for the state's lieutenant governor position made visits to Lawton, meeting with the community and discussing their platforms.



Tuesday afternoon, Sen. Anastasia Pittman announced her candidacy in a special meeting at Cameron's McMahon Centennial Complex.



There she laid out her plans for the lieutenant governor's seat, stressing the importance of education in the state's development.



Pittman said a focus on our schools would better Oklahoma as a whole.

"I want to see Oklahoma rise in rank. We don't have to be 49th in the nation in teacher pay, we don't have to be 49th in the nation in education, and that's our pipeline to economic development,” she said. “You can't have an economic development conversation without a delivery system that works for education."



And chairman of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission Dana Murphy also discussed her candidacy in Lawton Thursday.



She says her time with the OCC, which had her working to find solutions to difficult issues in areas ranging from from electricity to earthquakes, gave her the experience to work with the governor for the state – and that experience is what the state needs.

"The situations that we're dealing with today, a lot of times we've just treated the symptoms of problems instead of the roots of problems,” she said, “and it's time for someone to dig in and work with others, to work on solving the roots of some of these problems, and really prepare us for a better today and a brighter tomorrow."



The primary election is on June 26, with the general election following in November.

