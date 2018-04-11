Altus police investigating after 2-year-old was hit and killed by a vehicle on Tuesday

The raid, in which agents seized records on topics including a $130,000 payment to a porn actress who alleges she had sex with Trump, left the president more angry than advisers had seen him in weeks, according to people familiar with the president's views.
After Russia warned the United States against military strikes in Syria, President Donald Trump says missiles "will be coming.".
Algeria's state news agency says that a military plane has crashed near the military base of Boufarik in Algeria.
Yvonne Staples, whose voice and business acumen powered the success of her family's Staples Singers gospel group, has died at age 80.
It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.
