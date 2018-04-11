Altus police investigating after 2-year-old was hit and killed by a vehicle on Tuesday

Altus police are investigating after a 2-year-old was struck by a car and killed on Tuesday. (Source KSWO)

A 2-year-old died in Altus after being hit by a vehicle on Tuesday evening. Altus police say it happened in the 900 block of Hazel around 6:00 p.m.

Police say the boy was transported to the hospital after the incident where he died.

Altus police are investigating the incident and have not released any other details.

