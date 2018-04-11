Wildfire danger heightens in western Oklahoma

WOODWARD, Okla. (AP) - Oklahoma Forestry Services officials are warning of an extreme fire danger in western Oklahoma.

Fire staff officer Drew Daily says warm temperatures and low humidity are expected to create very strong burning conditions on Thursday and Friday.

Forestry services firefighters have been positioned in Woodward and Weatherford for potential deployment to any fires in the region. The U.S. Forest Service has also provided aircraft and the Oklahoma National Guard has helicopters on standby in central Oklahoma to help fight fires as needed.

Burn bans issued by the governor or by county officials are in place in the western third of Oklahoma and in the Panhandle.

