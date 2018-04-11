Altus police asking for help in locating a dangerous fugitive - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Altus police asking for help in locating a dangerous fugitive

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
Quincy West is wanted by authorities on a list of felony charges. (Source APD) Quincy West is wanted by authorities on a list of felony charges. (Source APD)
Source APD Source APD
ALTUS, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

The Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers are hoping a $1,000 reward will help them capture a dangerous fugitive.

According to police, 28-year-old Quincy West is wanted on over a dozen felony charges including robbery, kidnapping and human trafficking. Police believe West also masterminded and coordinated multiple drive-by shootings including one which occurred at the home of an Altus police detective in July 2017.

West is a known gang member who goes by the street name "LIL 7" and is confined to a wheelchair after suffering a gunshot wound four years ago. Authorities believe he travels back and forth between Southwest Oklahoma and the Oklahoma City area. They say he should be considered armed and dangerous. 

Police believe West could have attempted to change his appearance with a different hairstyle or by shaving his facial hair.

If you know the whereabouts of Quincy West, you can contact the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580-482-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump says all calm at White House, vents about Russia probe

    Trump says all calm at White House, vents about Russia probe

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 1:14 AM EDT2018-04-11 05:14:08 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 2:15 PM EDT2018-04-11 18:15:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens as he meets with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens as he meets with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Washington.

    The raid, in which agents seized records on topics including a $130,000 payment to a porn actress who alleges she had sex with Trump, left the president more angry than advisers had seen him in weeks, according to people familiar with the president's views.

    The raid, in which agents seized records on topics including a $130,000 payment to a porn actress who alleges she had sex with Trump, left the president more angry than advisers had seen him in weeks, according to people familiar with the president's views.

  • Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:30:15 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-04-11 18:14:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

  • The Latest: Kremlin says it doesn't do Twitter diplomacy

    The Latest: Kremlin says it doesn't do Twitter diplomacy

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:24 AM EDT2018-04-11 11:24:14 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 2:08 PM EDT2018-04-11 18:08:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). President Donald Trump waits at the main entrance to the West Wing for the arrival of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). President Donald Trump waits at the main entrance to the West Wing for the arrival of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018.

    After Russia warned the United States against military strikes in Syria, President Donald Trump says missiles "will be coming.".

    After Russia warned the United States against military strikes in Syria, President Donald Trump says missiles "will be coming.".

    •   
Powered by Frankly