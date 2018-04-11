Cameron University hosts FFA CDE contest

About 500 high school students from across the state put their skills to the test for Cameron University's FFA Interscholastics.

They were tested on everything from agronomy, entomology, and food science. Students also participated in land judging, livestock judging and meats evaluation. Cameron University has put this event on for over 50 years and continues to help promote agriculture by promoting careers in the field.

"These students are studying this because they love it," said Dr. Terry Conley, Chair of the Department of Agriculture, Biology and Health Sciences. "Many of them want to pursue careers in agriculture, so they are learning the tools and gaining the knowledge they need to go on and be successful in agriculture."

Today's event at Cameron is just one of many contests FFA & 4-H Chapters across the state compete in. Awards are given to the first place team and high scoring individual in each category.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.