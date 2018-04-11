Cameron University hosts FFA CDE contest

The raid, in which agents seized records on topics including a $130,000 payment to a porn actress who alleges she had sex with Trump, left the president more angry than advisers had seen him in weeks, according to people familiar with the president's views.
The raid, in which agents seized records on topics including a $130,000 payment to a porn actress who alleges she had sex with Trump, left the president more angry than advisers had seen him in weeks, according to people familiar with the president's views.
It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.
It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.
After Russia warned the United States against military strikes in Syria, President Donald Trump says missiles "will be coming.".
After Russia warned the United States against military strikes in Syria, President Donald Trump says missiles "will be coming.".
Algeria's state news agency says that a military plane has crashed near the military base of Boufarik in Algeria.
Algeria's state news agency says that a military plane has crashed near the military base of Boufarik in Algeria.
Environmental Working Group ranks the pesticide contamination of fruits and veggies every year.
Environmental Working Group ranks the pesticide contamination of fruits and veggies every year.