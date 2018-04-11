Cameron University hosts Veterans Resource Fair - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Cameron University hosts Veterans Resource Fair

By Caitlin Williams, Anchor
Cameron University hosts veterans resource fair. (Source: KSWO)
LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) -

Cameron University is hosting 23 organizations from across the state to help veterans. 

Vendors include the Federal Department of Veterans Affairs, the Red River Mobile Vet Center, the Lawton VA Outpatient Clinic and the Oklahoma Women Veterans Organization, just to name a few. The event isn't just geared toward veterans. You can find information for active duty members and dependents as well.

"Our veterans are our treasure," said Vicki Henson, Coordinator of Veterans Affairs at Cameron University. "They served our country and we love them. We want to take care of them. Being aware of the wealth of benefits and services that are available to them is so important and vital."

The Veterans Resource Fair will continue Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the McMahon Centennial Complex on Cameron University. It is free and open to the public.

