Traditional Comanche cradleboard sells for $145,000 in Comanche County

The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.
It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A fully beaded Comanche cradleboard for $145,000 dollars was sold at auction this weekend in Lawton.
Windy, hot, and extreme wildfire danger today...
House Speaker Paul Ryan's announcement fueled fresh doubts about the party's ability to fend off a Democratic wave in November and threw the House into a leadership battle that could crush any hopes for significant legislation before the election.
