Traditional Comanche cradleboard sells for $145,000 in Comanche - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Traditional Comanche cradleboard sells for $145,000 in Comanche County

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A fully beaded Comanche cradleboard was sold for $145,000 at auction this weekend in Lawton. The buyer was a private collector of Native American artwork out of Montana.

"It is one of the most unusual pieces you can find,” said auctioneer Jake Stallings. “If you can even find them for sale nowadays."

Stallings said Saturday's auction brought in more than 150 bidders from around the country. Many bidding on Native American artwork and other valuable pieces.

"We had everything that you could imagine,” said Stallings. “From native artwork to penalty blankets, shawls. We had, of course, an Indian beaded cradle."

The auction was for the estate of Josephine Wapp, a well-known weaver and Native American traditional artist.

Wapp was 103 when she passed four years ago and received the cradleboard from her mother.

Stallings said now it will be given to the new owner to be passed down for generations to come.

"It's going to go in his personal museum at home and be kind of a conversation piece,” said Stallings.

He said the cradleboard is one of the most expensive items he's sold at the auction but hopes it won't be the last.

"We strive to be an auction service that can help out families,” said Stallings. “If they have to move or if they've had someone pass away we like to make that as easy as possible."

Bidding for the Comanche cradleboard started at $20,000.

