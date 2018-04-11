Day 8: Teachers plan for November election changes

On Monday, we first told you about a senior at Cache High School being hit by a car while crossing the street. After hearing her story, The Great Plains Technology Center along with friends and family are raising money and supplies to build a ramp at her home.
On Monday, we first told you about a senior at Cache High School being hit by a car while crossing the street. After hearing her story, The Great Plains Technology Center along with friends and family are raising money and supplies to build a ramp at her home.
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.
After Russia warned the United States against military strikes in Syria, President Donald Trump says missiles "will be coming.".
After Russia warned the United States against military strikes in Syria, President Donald Trump says missiles "will be coming.".
Algeria's state news agency says that a military plane has crashed near the military base of Boufarik in Algeria.
Algeria's state news agency says that a military plane has crashed near the military base of Boufarik in Algeria.
It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.
It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.