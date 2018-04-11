Car fire near Elgin closes roadway - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Car fire near Elgin closes roadway

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
(Courtesy Carl Hoover)
(Courtesy Carl Hoover)

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Fire crews were on the scene Wednesday night trying to contain a fire that engulfed a vehicle.

The car was on the side of the road at highway 17 and trail road near Elgin.

OHP says the fire was not due to a crash, but started while the vehicle was moving.

Both lanes of traffic were closed as crews worked to put out the fire, but both lanes have since been opened.

No one was injured in the fire.

The incident is under investigation.

