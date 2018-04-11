Lawton community helps homeless student

An Eisenhower high school student helped improve the living conditions of a fellow student and close friend after he learned he was living in a shed by himself.
An Eisenhower high school student helped improve the living conditions of a fellow student and close friend after he learned he was living in a shed by himself.
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.
It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.
It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.
Popular opinion has never been very high on Necco Wafers, but with news that the candy company that makes them could soon be closing, some are trying to hoard the disc-like treats.
Popular opinion has never been very high on Necco Wafers, but with news that the candy company that makes them could soon be closing, some are trying to hoard the disc-like treats.
Algeria's state news agency says that a military plane has crashed near the military base of Boufarik in Algeria.
Algeria's state news agency says that a military plane has crashed near the military base of Boufarik in Algeria.