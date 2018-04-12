Car runs into front of Lawton business - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Car runs into front of Lawton business

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
A vehicle ran into a business on Thursday morning in Lawton. (Source KSWO) A vehicle ran into a business on Thursday morning in Lawton. (Source KSWO)

An SUV hit the front of a business near the intersection of 15th and Gore on Thursday morning.

Check out the video for more details.

