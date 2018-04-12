Car runs into front of Lawton business

Thursday, April 12 2018 1:24 AM EDT2018-04-12 05:24:17 GMT
Eight months before the company that owns the National Enquirer paid $150,000 to a former Playboy Playmate who claimed she'd had an affair with Donald Trump, the tabloid's parent made a $30,000 payment to = a former doorman at a Trump hotel. (Source: CNN)
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this April 9, 2018, photo, Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo leaves a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. Outgoing CIA Director Pompeo will tell senators weighing his confirmation as secretary of state that years of...
Pompeo's chief goal Thursday is to convince senators that he intends to strengthen the State Department and re-establish its relevance as a major player in national security policy.
(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). This May 13, 2017, photo shows a portion of the Plutonium Finishing Plant on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. Officials say dozens of workers demolishing the 1940s-era plutonium processing plant ther...
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...
