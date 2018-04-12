Candidates file for Comanche County offices

Several candidates have filed for offices in Comanche County.

Democrat Charlie Hale and Republicans Craig Tracht and Gail Turner are running for County Commissioner, District 1. Turner, the incumbent will have a runoff with Tracht on August 28.

Democrat Kerry Givens and Republican Alvin Cargill are running for County Commissioner District 3.

The 2018 candidate filing period ends Friday at 5 p.m. The primary election is June 26 and the general election is November 6.