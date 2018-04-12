Some Lawton teachers upset over daily poll changes

The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.

Eight months before the company that owns the National Enquirer paid $150,000 to a former Playboy Playmate who claimed she'd had an affair with Donald Trump, the tabloid's parent made a $30,000 payment to = a former doorman at a Trump hotel. (Source: CNN)

High school students enrolled in the Teacher Prep Program at the Great Plains Technology Center are sharing their thoughts on the teacher walkout. The students in the Teacher Prep Program want to be educators after college.

The Oklahoma Education Association has ended the statewide teacher walkout they have led over the past nine days. Speaking at a press conference, President Alicia Priest said the ending of the walkout is not the end of their fight to "fully fund" education in the state. The group said they will continue to lobby legislators at the Capitol on a daily basis and school districts across the state will be sending coalitions to help in the lobbying effort. The group said the fun...