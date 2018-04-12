LPS students enjoy hot breakfast and lunch during teacher walkout

LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -Students who visit the feeding site at Sullivan Village Elementary School have been enjoying a hot breakfast and lunch all week.

On Thursday, students were served chicken sandwiches, french fries shaped like a smiley face, fresh baby carrots, mixed fruit, and a rice krispy treat.

Around 100 workers have volunteered their time since the walkout began to make sure students are feed and nearly 40 kids showed up on Thursday.

Barbara Snow is the Area Manager for Child Nutrition at Lawton Public Schools said these feeding sites are important.

"Some of them it's the only meal maybe they get that day and it's not only about the food, it's about meeting their playmates at school and the other students they go to school with everyday that they haven't got to see.," Snow said.

Students got to enjoy their lunch with music and ice cream for desert. Hot meals are also being served at Pat Henry, Ridgecrest and Freedom Elementary School until the teacher walkout ends. Snow said in all, they've feed more than two-thousand students since last week.

Breakfast is served from 8:00 to 9:00 am and lunch is from 11:30 to 12:30 pm.



Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.