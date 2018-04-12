OEA ends statewide teacher walkout - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

breaking

OEA ends statewide teacher walkout

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok (KSWO) -

The Oklahoma Education Association has ended the statewide teacher walkout they have led over the past nine days.

Speaking at a press conference, President Alicia Priest said the ending of the walkout is not the end of their fight to "fully fund" education in the state. The group said they will continue to lobby legislators at the Capitol on a daily basis and school districts across the state will be sending coalitions to help in the lobbying effort.

The group said the funding they received is considered a victory in their eyes, but it is still not enough.  They said that legislators have decided to not move forward on any additional funding and that is why they have decided to end the walkout.

You can count on us for the latest updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Backpage.com, CEO plead guilty in two states

    Backpage.com, CEO plead guilty in two states

    Thursday, April 12 2018 8:36 PM EDT2018-04-13 00:36:04 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 8:39 PM EDT2018-04-13 00:39:44 GMT

    The guilty pleas related to separate cases in California and Texas, with the company itself pleading guilty to human trafficking charges in Texas.

    The guilty pleas related to separate cases in California and Texas, with the company itself pleading guilty to human trafficking charges in Texas.

  • Workers' radiation exposure halts nuke plant demolition

    Workers' radiation exposure halts nuke plant demolition

    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:58 AM EDT2018-04-08 15:58:41 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 8:25 PM EDT2018-04-13 00:25:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). This May 13, 2017, photo shows a portion of the Plutonium Finishing Plant on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. Officials say dozens of workers demolishing the 1940s-era plutonium processing plant ther...(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). This May 13, 2017, photo shows a portion of the Plutonium Finishing Plant on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. Officials say dozens of workers demolishing the 1940s-era plutonium processing plant ther...

    Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...

    Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the nation's nuclear arsenal.

  • $30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip

    $30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip

    Thursday, April 12 2018 1:24 AM EDT2018-04-12 05:24:17 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 8:17 PM EDT2018-04-13 00:17:38 GMT
    Eight months before the company that owns the National Enquirer paid $150,000 to a former Playboy Playmate who claimed she'd had an affair with Donald Trump, the tabloid's parent made a $30,000 payment to = a former doorman at a Trump hotel. (Source: CNN)Eight months before the company that owns the National Enquirer paid $150,000 to a former Playboy Playmate who claimed she'd had an affair with Donald Trump, the tabloid's parent made a $30,000 payment to = a former doorman at a Trump hotel. (Source: CNN)

    The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.

    The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.

    •   
Powered by Frankly