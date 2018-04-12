Great Plains Technology students share thoughts on teacher walkout

LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -High school students enrolled in the Teacher Prep Program at the Great Plains Technology Center are sharing their thoughts on the teacher walkout.

The students in the Teacher Prep Program want to be educators after college. In the past week and a half they said the teacher walkout has opened their eyes up to politics and the importance of funding in the classroom and even though they said it's been tough and challenging, they still want to pursue careers in education.

Education and politics were the topics of discussion inside the Teacher Prep Program classroom.

"Ever since I was in the fourth grade I've wanted to be a teacher," Cook said.

The program prepares students for college and teaches them classroom management skills through projects and internships. Since many of the schools they attend are closed because of the teacher walkout the students have been discussing the walkout.

"It honestly opened my eyes on what I was getting myself into because my mom is a teacher and I'm seeing what she is going through with the funding and everything," Corbett said.

One of the students in the program is Kenzy Corbett. A Junior at Elgin High School whose passion is to work with kindergarten students. But because of the teacher walkout Corbett said she now wants to teach in Texas.

"I've seen what my mom has to go through and I know what my grandma went through and so my mom doesn't want that for me and I don't want that for myself, and my future family," Corbett said.

But it's a different story for Chattanooga High School Junior Falcon Cook. She said the teacher walkout made her want to pursue education even more in Oklahoma.

"I think they are doing it for us. I honestly believe that and I think that what they are doing has made such a huge impact and it just made me feel like if they can make that much of a difference in a state I can make a difference in a child," Cook said.

The students also talked about our elected officials. Zharia Crutch is a Junior at Lawton High School and said it's important to know what's going on in our community and support those who stand behind education.

"We are about to turn 18 and we are going to be able to vote and we need to choose who we want to be in office and if your sitting in the background your opinion might not be heard," Crutch said.

Amy Jenkins is the Instructor for the Teacher Prep Program. Jenkins said this past week has been tough, but she wants her students to understand that it's all about making things better moving forward for teachers, and students across the state.

