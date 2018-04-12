Oklahoma teacher walkout ends after nine days

The Oklahoma Education Association has ended the statewide teacher walkout they have led over the past nine days.

Speaking at a press conference, President Alicia Priest said the ending of the walkout is not the end of their fight to "fully fund" education in the state. The group said they will continue to lobby legislators at the Capitol on a daily basis and school districts across the state will be sending coalitions to help in the lobbying effort.

The group said the funding they received is considered a victory in their eyes, but it is still not enough. They said that legislators have decided to not move forward on any additional funding and that is why they have decided to end the walkout.

The OEA said their focus has now shifted to electing pro-education candidates in the upcoming November elections.

