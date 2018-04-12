Oklahoma teacher walkout ends after nine days

The guilty pleas related to separate cases in California and Texas, with the company itself pleading guilty to human trafficking charges in Texas.
The guilty pleas related to separate cases in California and Texas, with the company itself pleading guilty to human trafficking charges in Texas.
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the nation's nuclear arsenal.
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.
Pompeo's chief goal Thursday is to convince senators that he intends to strengthen the State Department and re-establish its relevance as a major player in national security policy.