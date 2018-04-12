Driver arrested after car chase

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Police arrested a suspect this evening after a car chase through a Lawton neighborhood.



Police say the chase happened around 5:30 p.m., starting when the suspect failed to stop at a stop sign.



The chase was brief, and ended when the suspect stopped at a home on 22nd and Denver and ran inside.



Police arrested the driver shortly after and took them into custody.



That driver is facing several charges.



This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.