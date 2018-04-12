OBN speaks to community in public forum

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics spoke with the Lawton community on the drug threats in Oklahoma.
The public forum was held Thursday evening at the Great Plains Technology Center, and OBN officials discussed what to look out for in their areas and even in their own home.
They said that Methamphetamines are the biggest problem in Lawton – while opioids proved to be a larger problem statewide.
OBN Director John Scully advised residents to be mindful of their neighborhoods – and to report any drug crime they see, no matter how seemingly small.
"We may address a case that we seize a smaller amount of drugs that may have a bigger impact on that community, than a much larger seizure would have in a big city such as Tulsa or Oklahoma City,” he said. “And that's what we want to do – we want to improve the quality of life for all the citizens in our state."
Eight months before the company that owns the National Enquirer paid $150,000 to a former Playboy Playmate who claimed she'd had an affair with Donald Trump, the tabloid's parent made a $30,000 payment to = a former doorman at a Trump hotel. (Source: CNN)
Pompeo's chief goal Thursday is to convince senators that he intends to strengthen the State Department and re-establish its relevance as a major player in national security policy.
Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty.".
