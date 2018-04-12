OBN speaks to community in public forum

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics spoke with the Lawton community on the drug threats in Oklahoma.



The public forum was held Thursday evening at the Great Plains Technology Center, and OBN officials discussed what to look out for in their areas and even in their own home.



They said that Methamphetamines are the biggest problem in Lawton – while opioids proved to be a larger problem statewide.



OBN Director John Scully advised residents to be mindful of their neighborhoods – and to report any drug crime they see, no matter how seemingly small.



"We may address a case that we seize a smaller amount of drugs that may have a bigger impact on that community, than a much larger seizure would have in a big city such as Tulsa or Oklahoma City,” he said. “And that's what we want to do – we want to improve the quality of life for all the citizens in our state."



