Waurika holds 57th annual rattlesnake festival - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Waurika holds 57th annual rattlesnake festival

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)

WAURIKA, OK (KSWO) - Waurika's 57th annual rattlesnake festival  kicked off Thursday.

The festival is a tradition for many in the area, and the funds it raises helps the Waurika Volunteer Fire Department buy the equipment it needs.

Officials with the fire department said they expect to see around 50,000 people in Waurika through the weekend. One of those attendees, Jim Howard, said he’s gone at least 50 of the 57 years the festival has run.

"I used to ride all the rides but I'm not too big on rides anymore," Howard said.

Now, Howard comes to support the volunteer fire department in their biggest fundraiser of the year and brings his grandkids with him. 

The festival features several snake-theme event for attendees to have fun with. In the thrill show,  a snake handler will teaches audience about snake safety – as well do a couple thrills like kissing a snake for the crowd.

But for anyone wanting avoid snakes, there are vendors and bands at the festival too. 

Officials said Ron Roberts is the vendor that's been here the longest at nearly thirty years. Roberts is retired and travels with his wife making custom decals and license plates.

"We enjoy our time down here with the people and we make a little money at the same time,” Roberts said. “We work four rattlesnake hunts every year and they're always good." 

The rattlesnake festival goes until Sunday. The hours for Friday and Saturday are 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • $30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip

    $30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip

    Thursday, April 12 2018 1:24 AM EDT2018-04-12 05:24:17 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-04-13 05:18:13 GMT
    Eight months before the company that owns the National Enquirer paid $150,000 to a former Playboy Playmate who claimed she'd had an affair with Donald Trump, the tabloid's parent made a $30,000 payment to = a former doorman at a Trump hotel. (Source: CNN)Eight months before the company that owns the National Enquirer paid $150,000 to a former Playboy Playmate who claimed she'd had an affair with Donald Trump, the tabloid's parent made a $30,000 payment to = a former doorman at a Trump hotel. (Source: CNN)

    The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.

    The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.

  • Pompeo vows to confront Russia, dodges Mueller questions

    Pompeo vows to confront Russia, dodges Mueller questions

    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-12 04:26:03 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 1:17 AM EDT2018-04-13 05:17:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this April 9, 2018, photo, Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo leaves a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. Outgoing CIA Director Pompeo will tell senators weighing his confirmation as secretary of state that years of...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this April 9, 2018, photo, Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo leaves a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. Outgoing CIA Director Pompeo will tell senators weighing his confirmation as secretary of state that years of...

    Pompeo's chief goal Thursday is to convince senators that he intends to strengthen the State Department and re-establish its relevance as a major player in national security policy.

    Pompeo's chief goal Thursday is to convince senators that he intends to strengthen the State Department and re-establish its relevance as a major player in national security policy.

  • In new book, Comey blasts untruthful, 'ego-driven' Trump

    In new book, Comey blasts untruthful, 'ego-driven' Trump

    Thursday, April 12 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-04-12 21:34:52 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 1:08 AM EDT2018-04-13 05:08:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, former FBI director James Comey testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey blasts President Donald Trump as unethical and “...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, former FBI director James Comey testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey blasts President Donald Trump as unethical and “...
    Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty.".
    Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty.".
    •   
Powered by Frankly