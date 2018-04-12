Waurika holds 57th annual rattlesnake festival

The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.
Pompeo's chief goal Thursday is to convince senators that he intends to strengthen the State Department and re-establish its relevance as a major player in national security policy.
Pompeo's chief goal Thursday is to convince senators that he intends to strengthen the State Department and re-establish its relevance as a major player in national security policy.
A White House official said President Donald Trump is expected to pardon Scooter Libby, the chief of staff to former Vice President Dick Cheney.
A White House official said President Donald Trump is expected to pardon Scooter Libby, the chief of staff to former Vice President Dick Cheney.
Waurika's 57th annual rattlesnake festival which benefits the Waurika Volunteer Fire Department kicked off on Thursday.
Waurika's 57th annual rattlesnake festival which benefits the Waurika Volunteer Fire Department kicked off on Thursday.