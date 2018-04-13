Pedestrian killed in late night crash

Anadarko, OK (KSWO) - A man is dead after a crash Thursday night in Caddo County.

It happened just before 10:00 p.m., about six miles east of Anadarko. According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 22 year old Arthur Pete Shrock II, of Verden, was struck by a car when he stepped from the north ditch along US-62 into the path of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two people in that car were not hurt. The report said Shrock smelled of alcohol.



