Pedestrian killed in late night crash

Anadarko, OK (KSWO) - A man is dead after a crash Thursday night in Caddo County. 

It happened just before 10:00 p.m., about six miles east of Anadarko. According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 22 year old Arthur Pete Shrock II, of Verden, was struck by a car when he stepped from the north ditch along US-62 into the path of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The two people in that car were not hurt. The report said Shrock smelled of alcohol. 


 

