Most Oklahoma counties placed under state of emergency for wildfires

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Governor Mary Fallin has declared a state of emergency for 52 counties in Oklahoma due to ongoing wildfires and the threat of more on Friday.

The counties listed in the order include all of Southwest Oklahoma and the western half of the state.

By doing this, it will make it easier for communities to get help from the state and federal governments as needed. The order will last 30 days.

