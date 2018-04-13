2 Oklahoma police officers cleared in fatal shooting

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Two officers who fatally shot a man in northeast Oklahoma last month have been cleared.

Stillwater Police Capt. Kyle Gibbs says the Payne County district attorney determined the use of deadly force was justified in the March 28 shooting of William John Dominguez.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation had conducted the criminal investigation of the shooting that involved Stillwater Police Officers Micheal Casteel and Trevor Meridith.

Investigators say the officers shot Dominguez after "he refused to put down a gun and knife." They were responding to a welfare check call from Dominguez, who told the dispatcher that he was armed and intended to jump into traffic.

Dominguez is the 11th person to be fatally shot by an Oklahoma officer this year.

