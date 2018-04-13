Hundreds of athletes compete in Special Olympics on Fort Sill - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Hundreds of athletes compete in Special Olympics on Fort Sill

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- Athletes from across Southwest Oklahoma put their skills to the test on Friday at the 9th annual Great Plains Region Special Olympics.

The event was put on by the 30th air defense artillery brigade unit on Fort Sill.

"I was really nervous and I didn't know if I was going to do good,” said Eli Miller, athlete.

Eli has participated in the games for four years and normally preps for wheelchair racing a couple months in advance. He said this year his hard work made the race easier.

"It's hard, but it's not hard,” said Eli.

Along with wheelchair racing athletes also had the chance to participate in other track and field events like running, jumping and shot put.

Soldiers and supporters cheered them on along the way and presented them with ribbons. Fort Sill chaplain and event organizer Eric Dean was one of those supporters. He also ran with torchbearer Alex Ortiz to open the ceremony.

He said the goal was for every athlete to come out as a winner.

"We are truly committed to linking arm and arm and celebrating these children and their success today,” said Dean.

He said his hope is that the competition will continue to strengthen the bond between Fort Sill and people like Eli.

"I am extremely honored to be working with these young people today,” said Dean. “I am excited about the future of the army and the heart that our soldiers have for helping those in the community."

