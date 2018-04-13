Lawton pawn shop closing after 44 years of business - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton pawn shop closing after 44 years of business

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - After more than 40 years in business, Nick's Pawn and Jewelry in Lawton will close its doors for good on Saturday.

The decision to close came after the owner Nick Wright passed away in November. His children and a close friend of Nick's took over the store and made the decision to close it simply because no one can run it quite like he could. His kids and grandson say they grew up in the store, spending countless hours there after school.

They said the last few months have been very difficult for their family, as every inch of the pawn shop is full of memories.

“We grew up at this place, all three of us as well as our brother, our nephew, my sister’s kids. It's just been a family affair for my 21 years alive and their years beyond that. Seeing it close is sad because it's a part of our dad but we are confident in the legacy that he left behind,” said Nick’s daughter, Abbie Wright.”

Our dad was always standing over in the corner, big old smile, hey honey how are you doing? Without that smile it's definitely just not the same,” said Nick’s daughter Maggie Rodriguez.

"I hear from around town that my dad had helped someone with something. They walked in and they needed something, and he didn't hesitate to help them out. I feel like that's what he was known for in the community was having a generous heart,” said Nick’s daughter Nicole Wright.

Nick's Pawn and Jewelry first opened on 11th street in 1974. The family said Saturday will be their last day of business and everyone is invited to come to the store to say their goodbyes.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Chief Cosby accuser says she was too weak to 'fight him off'

    Chief Cosby accuser says she was too weak to 'fight him off'

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-04-13 04:56:21 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 8:30 PM EDT2018-04-14 00:30:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial for the day, Thursday, April 12, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial for the day, Thursday, April 12, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.

  • Police: Woman who drove SUV with family off cliff was drunk

    Police: Woman who drove SUV with family off cliff was drunk

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:25:30 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 8:29 PM EDT2018-04-14 00:29:53 GMT
    The Hart family's car fell about 100 feet off the cliff. (Source: Alameda County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)The Hart family's car fell about 100 feet off the cliff. (Source: Alameda County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

    Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.

    Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.

  • FBI probing Cohen's "personal business dealings"

    FBI probing Cohen's "personal business dealings"

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-04-13 04:56:57 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 8:29 PM EDT2018-04-14 00:29:41 GMT
    Federal agents raided Michael Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday. (Source: CNN)Federal agents raided Michael Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday. (Source: CNN)
    Federal agents raided Michael Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday. (Source: CNN)Federal agents raided Michael Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday. (Source: CNN)

    A New York federal district court spokesman says there will be a hearing related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

    A New York federal district court spokesman says there will be a hearing related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

    •   
Powered by Frankly