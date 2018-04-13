Lawton pawn shop closing after 44 years of business

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - After more than 40 years in business, Nick's Pawn and Jewelry in Lawton will close its doors for good on Saturday.

The decision to close came after the owner Nick Wright passed away in November. His children and a close friend of Nick's took over the store and made the decision to close it simply because no one can run it quite like he could. His kids and grandson say they grew up in the store, spending countless hours there after school.

They said the last few months have been very difficult for their family, as every inch of the pawn shop is full of memories.

“We grew up at this place, all three of us as well as our brother, our nephew, my sister’s kids. It's just been a family affair for my 21 years alive and their years beyond that. Seeing it close is sad because it's a part of our dad but we are confident in the legacy that he left behind,” said Nick’s daughter, Abbie Wright.”

Our dad was always standing over in the corner, big old smile, hey honey how are you doing? Without that smile it's definitely just not the same,” said Nick’s daughter Maggie Rodriguez.

"I hear from around town that my dad had helped someone with something. They walked in and they needed something, and he didn't hesitate to help them out. I feel like that's what he was known for in the community was having a generous heart,” said Nick’s daughter Nicole Wright.

Nick's Pawn and Jewelry first opened on 11th street in 1974. The family said Saturday will be their last day of business and everyone is invited to come to the store to say their goodbyes.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.