Corvette drivers cruise ahead of car show

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Corvette drivers are gearing up for a weekend car show in Lawton.

But before the car show starts on drivers met Friday evening, in at Apache Casino and cruised to Medicine Park where they had dinner together.

The Southwest Oklahoma Corvette Club president Jeremy Welborn says they hold the car show to raise money for organizations like the Lawton Food Bank  and the boys and girls club.

He hopes to have over 100 cars at Saturday's event.

"We come together, we enjoy our cars, we enjoy time with each other, and then we also want to raise money for a cause, he said, so we get together and put on this charity car show, and wherever we go that's what we're trying to do, just help the less fortunate in our community."

The car show is going to be in the back parking lot at the Apache Hotel and Casino.

Registration starts at 10:30 a.m.. The show starts at noon and goes until 4 p.m.

