Local fraternity chapter mentors young Lawton boys

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Members of a local fraternity went out to take members of the Boys and Girls club under their wing for a special mentorship program.

The local chapter of Omega Psi Phi kicked off their professional skills workshop this evening.

Working with a group of boys between the ages of 5 and 15, workshop leaders went through the basics of professional communication  and the value of a good handshake.

Omega Psi Phi president Luis Omar Martinez was eager to host the workshops, happy to pass on lessons and skills to the next generation.

"The kids are our future, he said. If you can teach them these basic skills, they might not see the importance right now, but as they get older teenage, college, business professionals  they might be like, 'I know how to give a handshake, introduce myself professional manner."

The next workshop will be held on May 11, and will cover appearance and dressing professionally  and the last class will be on May 27, with a lesson on public speaking.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

    •   
