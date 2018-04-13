Local fraternity chapter mentors young Lawton boys

A New York federal district court spokesman says there will be a hearing related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.
A New York federal district court spokesman says there will be a hearing related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.
Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.
Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.
The Pentagon said the U.S. and its allies targeted facilities involved in the manufacture and storage of chemical weapons.
The Pentagon said the U.S. and its allies targeted facilities involved in the manufacture and storage of chemical weapons.
Officials with Elgin Public Schools say due to the teacher walkout, they will have to make up two days of school. In a Facebook post, Elgin school officials announced that students will have to make up classes on April 20th and the 23rd.
Officials with Elgin Public Schools say due to the teacher walkout, they will have to make up two days of school. In a Facebook post, Elgin school officials announced that students will have to make up classes on April 20th and the 23rd.