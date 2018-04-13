Elgin Public Schools to make up days - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Elgin Public Schools to make up days

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
ELGIN, OK (KSWO) - Officials with Elgin Public Schools say due to the teacher walkout, they will have to make up two days of school.

In a Facebook post, Elgin school officials announced that students will have to make up classes on April 20th and the 23rd.

They added that, even with these days, the end of school will remain May 24th.

The decision came after a meeting with the regional accreditation officer from the State Department of Education.

