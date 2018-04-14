Great Plains Ambucs builds ramp for disabled boy - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Great Plains Ambucs builds ramp for disabled boy

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton family with a disabled son got the ramp they needed all on Saturday all thanks to Lawton's Great Plains Ambucs. The non-profit organization has built over 100 ramps for 30 years.

Volunteers from Freedom Air Solution and Western Hills Christian Church also helped with the ramp. Sections of the ramp were pre-built from scratch, and it is made of wood that will withstand weather conditions.

President David Gavellieri said the day was about following their mission to help create mobility and independence for those with disabilities.

"It's important for the community to get together,” he said. “It's important for people to volunteer to help those that need the help and that's what Great Plains Ambucs is all about."

Gavellieri said the organization is always in need of volunteers. They meet at the Hilton Garden Inn on Mondays at noon.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 'Your friends': Constand tells Cosby jury of pills, assault

    'Your friends': Constand tells Cosby jury of pills, assault

    Saturday, April 14 2018 2:17 PM EDT2018-04-14 18:17:35 GMT
    Saturday, April 14 2018 11:27 PM EDT2018-04-15 03:27:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby smiles as he departs his sexual assault trial, Friday, April 13, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby smiles as he departs his sexual assault trial, Friday, April 13, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser sent jurors into the weekend with a stark portrait of the night she says the man she viewed as a friend and mentor tricked her into taking a powerful drug and then humiliated her for his...

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser sent jurors into the weekend with a stark portrait of the night she says the man she viewed as a friend and mentor tricked her into taking a powerful drug and then humiliated her for his own sexual gratification.

  • Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director, dies at 86

    Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director, dies at 86

    Saturday, April 14 2018 6:55 AM EDT2018-04-14 10:55:59 GMT
    Saturday, April 14 2018 11:23 PM EDT2018-04-15 03:23:19 GMT
    Forman died about 2 a.m. Saturday at Danbury Hospital, near his home in Warren, Connecticut, according to a statement released by the former director's agent, Dennis Aspland. Aspland said Forman's wife, Martina, notified him of the death. (Source: CNN)Forman died about 2 a.m. Saturday at Danbury Hospital, near his home in Warren, Connecticut, according to a statement released by the former director's agent, Dennis Aspland. Aspland said Forman's wife, Martina, notified him of the death. (Source: CNN)

    Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director of "Cuckoo's Nest," "Amadeus," dies at 86.

    Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director of "Cuckoo's Nest," "Amadeus," dies at 86.

  • Chief Cosby accuser says she was too weak to 'fight him off'

    Chief Cosby accuser says she was too weak to 'fight him off'

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-04-13 04:56:21 GMT
    Saturday, April 14 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-04-15 03:21:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial for the day, Thursday, April 12, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial for the day, Thursday, April 12, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.

    •   
Powered by Frankly