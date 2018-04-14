Great Plains Ambucs builds ramp for disabled boy

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton family with a disabled son got the ramp they needed all on Saturday all thanks to Lawton's Great Plains Ambucs. The non-profit organization has built over 100 ramps for 30 years.

Volunteers from Freedom Air Solution and Western Hills Christian Church also helped with the ramp. Sections of the ramp were pre-built from scratch, and it is made of wood that will withstand weather conditions.

President David Gavellieri said the day was about following their mission to help create mobility and independence for those with disabilities.

"It's important for the community to get together,” he said. “It's important for people to volunteer to help those that need the help and that's what Great Plains Ambucs is all about."

Gavellieri said the organization is always in need of volunteers. They meet at the Hilton Garden Inn on Mondays at noon.

