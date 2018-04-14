Breakfast, clothing giveaway for those in need - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Breakfast, clothing giveaway for those in need

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The 3rd District Deputy Heroines of Jericho held their first free breakfast and clothing giveaway on Saturday at the Owens Multi-Purpose Center. Women, men, and children could pick out clothes and shoes at no cost and grab a plate of food.

Event organizer Kimry Hawkins said their goal is to support the community and give back.

"At one guy he came and he said he found some work boots and he said this is just a true blessing to him. Now he can get a job,” said Hawkins.

If you would like to donate to the organization, you can drop clothing and shoes off at the Owens Multi-Purpose Center on Southwest 11th Street.

