Cameron group gives Superhero photo shoot for special needs kids - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Cameron group gives Superhero photo shoot for special needs kids

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Cameron University Council for Exceptional Children held a Superhero photo shoot on Saturday dedicated to kids with special needs.

Kids of all ages got to choose their favorite superhero costumes to dress up and take photos.There was also food, a bounce house, and games.

Cameron University Council for Exceptional Children President said the day was all about having fun and shedding light on the kid's abilities instead of their disabilities.

"Students with disabilities almost don't look at themselves as superheroes,” said Rebekah Bowers. “A lot of times it's just like they have special needs or a diagnosis and there's a lot of stigma towards people. So, we wanted to recognize that these kids are extraordinary."

Bowers said they've been planning for this special event since October and hopes to do it again.

